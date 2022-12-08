Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $94.00 Average PT from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.