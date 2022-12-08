Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $94.00 Average PT from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.