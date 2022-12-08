MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 15,639,921 shares changing hands.

MediaZest Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.75.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

