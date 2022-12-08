McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 3.0% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3,279.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5,039.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.08 and a 200 day moving average of $255.48. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

