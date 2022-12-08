Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.44

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $8.63. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,867 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

