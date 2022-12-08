Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.44

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $8.63. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,867 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
