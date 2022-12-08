Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 7.5%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 6,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 237,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $572.88 million, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 214.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
