Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $581.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.38-$4.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.43.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $299.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.