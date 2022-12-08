Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.38-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Masimo also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.22 EPS.

Masimo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $139.34. 2,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,701. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $299.78. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.25.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $34,358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 386.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.