Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite Trading Up 3.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 736.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.