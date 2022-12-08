Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $19.14.
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
