MAGIC Price Hits $0.57 (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003302 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $117.36 million and $5.65 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,236,365 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

