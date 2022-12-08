Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.12

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.12 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 14938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

