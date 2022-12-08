Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $410.08.

LULU stock opened at $372.33 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $436.38. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.08.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

