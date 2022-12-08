London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDNXF opened at $96.00 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
