London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDNXF opened at $96.00 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

