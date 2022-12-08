Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.36 on Thursday, hitting $486.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.92.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

