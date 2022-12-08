Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,680 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 751,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,036,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $551.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

