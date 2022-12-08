Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 16,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 163,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

