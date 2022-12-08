Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,200 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,427. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $206.44 and a 12-month high of $332.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.90 and its 200-day moving average is $286.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.