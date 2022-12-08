Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

