Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. 150,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,593,010. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

