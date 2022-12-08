Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.92. 9,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,906. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $214.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.84.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

