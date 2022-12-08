Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.20. 196,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,306,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Insider Transactions at Livent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Livent by 23.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.