Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0026 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $257.30 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,914,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,890,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00257252 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $235.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

