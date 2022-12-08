Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0026 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $257.30 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,914,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,890,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00257252 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $235.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
