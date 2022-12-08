Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.05 million and $255.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,870,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,817,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00259176 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $99.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
