Liquity USD Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $186.15 million and $929,058.56 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $940.20 or 0.05466479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00509288 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,231.20 or 0.30441650 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 179,450,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

