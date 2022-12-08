Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, December 9th.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Li Auto stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.
Institutional Trading of Li Auto
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
