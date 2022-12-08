Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, December 9th.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

About Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Li Auto by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,796,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 110,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

