Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Trading Down 0.4%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Lefteris Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

