Laqira Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51.09 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $51.09 million and approximately $286,310.62 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

