Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 326,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 68,682 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.