L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.91 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average of $231.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies
In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,714,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
