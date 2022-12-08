KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Shares Up 0.4%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $31.14. 1,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.06% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

