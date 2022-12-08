Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.58

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.42. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 333 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 166,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

