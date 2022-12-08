Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1,175,884 shares changing hands.

Kootenay Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$59.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

