KOK (KOK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $374,990.22

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. KOK has a market capitalization of $45.02 million and $374,990.22 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010625 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00241238 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003676 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09149644 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $370,902.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

