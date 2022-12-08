Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.83. Kirin shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 33,637 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Kirin Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Further Reading

