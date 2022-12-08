Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Trading Down 2.3%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.89. 30,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 102,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kion Group from €42.00 ($44.21) to €43.70 ($46.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($56.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.05) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kion Group Ag will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

