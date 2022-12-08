Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Lowered to €62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KGSPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($50.53) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €66.00 ($69.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €83.00 ($87.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($87.37) to €73.00 ($76.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

KGSPY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

