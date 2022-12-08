Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €83.00 ($87.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($50.53) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €66.00 ($69.47) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kingspan Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($69.47) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPY stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

