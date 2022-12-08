Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

KMI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 11,110,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,435,020. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

