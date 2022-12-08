Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KMI traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 557,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,663,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

