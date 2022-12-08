Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 16,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 451,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 114.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

