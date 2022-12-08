KeyCorp Cuts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $30.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $842.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

