Kaspa 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $110.11 million and $2.27 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $940.20 or 0.05466479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508108 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.55 or 0.30371102 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,989,067,436 coins and its circulating supply is 14,989,067,730 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,974,260,565 with 14,974,260,565.400581 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00744775 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,072,152.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

