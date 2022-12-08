Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Buys $15,356.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $15,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,403,398 shares in the company, valued at $103,351,436.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 2nd, Alan Yu acquired 16,800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $235,704.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alan Yu acquired 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $308,516.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu acquired 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu acquired 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00.

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,299. Karat Packaging Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

