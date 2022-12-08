JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,380 ($41.21) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Clarkson Price Performance
CKN stock opened at GBX 2,850 ($34.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £872.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,439.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,440 ($29.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,035 ($49.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,866.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,008.64.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
