JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 1,370.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,200.00 to 1,370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,717.50.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $218.88 during trading on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $486.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.51.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

