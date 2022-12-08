JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €35.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.47) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of ALO stock opened at €23.83 ($25.08) on Thursday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($39.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.30.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

