JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target to €18.50

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($16.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Technip Energies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Technip Energies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.