Joystick Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $108.60 million and approximately $47,759.42 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00047777 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00241274 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5618612 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $88,092.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.