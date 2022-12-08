Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, December 9th.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.8 %

JOUT stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $103.63.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 151.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,717,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

