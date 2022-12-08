Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.83.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.97. The company had a trading volume of 70,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,126. The stock has a market cap of $462.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

